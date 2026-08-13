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Key takeaways
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Specialized expertise drives stronger outcomes
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Organizations increasingly seek partners with deep platform expertise rather than broad but shallow capabilities. Apukay’s exclusive focus on Akamai allows it to deliver faster responses, stronger technical guidance, and greater customer value.
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Trust fuels account expansion
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By identifying gaps, supporting proof-of-concept projects, and demonstrating measurable value, Apukay helped customers expand from individual products into broader security programs spanning DDoS protection, microsegmentation, fraud prevention, and API security.
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Faster access to expertise accelerates results
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Using Akamai’s Ask an Expert program, Apukay reduced problem-resolution times from days to hours, helping customers resolve complex technical issues quickly without unnecessary delays or added costs.
Helping customers get more value from every Akamai investment
As a specialized Akamai partner with an exclusive focus on Akamai solutions, Apukay helps organizations across Latin America and Europe strengthen security, improve performance, and accelerate digital transformation. Operating in 8 countries and serving customers in 12, the company has built its business around deep technical expertise and responsive service. By combining Akamai’s solutions with specialized consulting and support, Apukay is helping customers expand their cybersecurity programs, solve complex challenges faster, and achieve greater value from their technology investments.
Building a business around Akamai expertise
Many technology partners support multiple vendors. Apukay took a different approach.
The company made a deliberate decision to focus exclusively on Akamai, allowing it to develop deep technical expertise and highly specialized service capabilities. “Having 100% focus on Akamai allows us to specialize and gives customers confidence in our technical and service capabilities,” explained Agustin Chiviló, Global Operations Director at Apukay.
That strategy has fueled significant growth. Today, Apukay is an Akamai Global Partner with operations across Latin America and an expanding presence in Europe.
According to Jose Diaz Manini, Regional Commercial Director at Apukay, specialization has become increasingly valuable as customer expectations evolve. “We see more large organizations choosing boutique partners rather than large, generalist providers,” said Diaz Manini. “Customers value service quality, proximity, response times, flexibility, and adaptability.”
“Being a specialized partner 100% focused on Akamai empowers us to grow our business.”— Jose Diaz Manini, Regional Commercial Director, Apukay
Expanding customer cybersecurity investments through trust
Apukay’s customer successes demonstrate how specialized expertise can uncover opportunities that broader providers often miss — differentiating it in a crowded marketplace. One example involves a multinational retail organization operating across Latin America and Europe.
The relationship began in 2018 with Akamai’s content delivery services supporting the retailer’s ecommerce operations. Over time, Apukay expanded the deployment into security, illustrating how trusted partnerships can evolve from a single project into a comprehensive technology strategy.
“We started with CDN for their ecommerce environment,” said Chiviló. “Then we replaced a web application firewall protecting the ecommerce core and continued growing from there.”
The customer later adopted additional Akamai solutions, including Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Account Protector. It also deployed TrafficPeak, powered by Hydrolix, for end-to-end observability. Moreover, it recently renewed both its App & API Protector (WAF) and microsegmentation deployments for another three years and is now evaluating the Akamai API Security solution.
A second example involved a multinational banking organization. Apukay inherited the account from a larger, generalist partner and quickly identified opportunities to strengthen the customer’s security posture.
“In less than a year, we completed an early renewal, recovered lost Prolexic services, expanded into Account Protector, and nearly doubled that customer’s monthly recurring revenue,” said Chiviló.
The formula is straightforward. “We identify a problem, propose a well-supported proof of concept, and help customers see the value,” he explained. “When customers trust our team, they move forward with confidence.”
Akamai solutions helping drive growth
Account Protector: Protects customer accounts against credential abuse, account takeover, and sophisticated fraud attacks.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Unifies microsegmentation with exposure-aware detection, automated response, and continuous validation to contain lateral movement and support Zero Trust.
API Security: Discovers, audits, and protects APIs to reduce risk and improve visibility across modern applications.
App & API Protector: Combines web application firewall, API protection, bot defense, and threat intelligence in a unified security platform.
- Prolexic: Cloud-based DDoS protection that defends applications, networks, and critical infrastructure against large-scale attacks.
- TrafficPeak: Provides real-time network traffic visibility and analytics, helping organizations identify performance issues, optimize application delivery, and improve user experiences across distributed environments.
“Akamai’s solutions and services solve our customers’ security needs.”— Agustin Chiviló, Global Operations Director at Apukay
Accelerating problem resolution with Ask an Expert
Beyond customer deployments, Apukay is also benefiting from new capabilities available through the Akamai Partner Connect program. One of the most impactful capabilities has been Ask an Expert, which gives partners direct access to Akamai Professional Services specialists.
Before the program, resolving advanced technical questions often required multiple handoffs and days of waiting. “We had to submit requests, wait for reviews, discuss professional services engagements, and determine whether additional costs were involved,” said Chiviló. “Meanwhile, the customer was waiting for answers.”
Today, that process looks very different. “We can connect directly with Professional Services and get guidance within hours,” he said.
The value became clear during a recent customer engagement involving a complex metadata issue that Apukay could directly fix as a partner. Instead of waiting days for escalation and approval processes, the team used Ask an Expert. “We reached out through the program and resolved the issue overnight,” recalled Chiviló. “The problem was solved quickly, the customer was happy, and there was no additional cost.”
Reducing delays allows Apukay to maintain momentum, improve customer satisfaction, and deliver faster time to value. “For a services-focused partner, being able to solve problems quickly is a huge advantage,” he said.
Turning expertise into a regional services business
For Apukay, specialization continues to create new opportunities, with its reputation reaching beyond end customers. In an interesting development, other technology partners have begun seeking out the company’s expertise.
“Several partners asked whether we could provide specialist services for them,” said Chiviló.
The result has been a growing professional services practice that supports other organizations across the region. “We started delivering specialized services and support for different partners throughout the region,” he explained.
The trend reinforces a broader market reality: Deep expertise has become increasingly valuable as security environments grow more complex. Organizations need trusted advisors who can move quickly, understand customer environments, and deliver measurable outcomes.
Expanding a specialized model into new markets
Looking ahead, Apukay plans to continue building on its specialized approach. The company recently expanded into Europe and is working to replicate the success it has achieved across Latin America.
“Our goal is to consolidate our position as a specialized global partner across LATAM and Europe,” said Diaz Manini.
As customer environments become more complex and security challenges continue to evolve, Apukay sees specialization as a competitive advantage rather than a limitation. The company believes its focus on technical excellence, responsiveness, and customer success will continue to resonate with organizations seeking alternatives to larger, less agile providers.
“We are consolidating our position as a specialized partner with a 100% focus on Akamai. That approach allows us to deliver the expertise, responsiveness, and value that customers are looking for,” Chiviló concluded.
About Apukay
Apukay is an Akamai Global Partner with offices across Latin America and Spain and a presence in 12 countries. Focused exclusively on Akamai solutions, Apukay helps secure and optimize digital experiences through specialized cybersecurity, cloud, and content delivery solutions. Its advanced-certified experts in Akamai solutions serve customers across banking, retail, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, government, and other industries. Recognized by Akamai as Latin America’s Top Booking Partner in 2023 and 2024, Apukay also earned the 2024 Top Performance Partner award for the region, along with the Breakthrough Partner, Partner Best Seller, and Service Partner of the Year awards in 2025.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.