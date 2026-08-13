Apukay’s customer successes demonstrate how specialized expertise can uncover opportunities that broader providers often miss — differentiating it in a crowded marketplace. One example involves a multinational retail organization operating across Latin America and Europe.

The relationship began in 2018 with Akamai’s content delivery services supporting the retailer’s ecommerce operations. Over time, Apukay expanded the deployment into security, illustrating how trusted partnerships can evolve from a single project into a comprehensive technology strategy.

“We started with CDN for their ecommerce environment,” said Chiviló. “Then we replaced a web application firewall protecting the ecommerce core and continued growing from there.”

The customer later adopted additional Akamai solutions, including Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Account Protector. It also deployed TrafficPeak, powered by Hydrolix, for end-to-end observability. Moreover, it recently renewed both its App & API Protector (WAF) and microsegmentation deployments for another three years and is now evaluating the Akamai API Security solution.

A second example involved a multinational banking organization. Apukay inherited the account from a larger, generalist partner and quickly identified opportunities to strengthen the customer’s security posture.

“In less than a year, we completed an early renewal, recovered lost Prolexic services, expanded into Account Protector, and nearly doubled that customer’s monthly recurring revenue,” said Chiviló.

The formula is straightforward. “We identify a problem, propose a well-supported proof of concept, and help customers see the value,” he explained. “When customers trust our team, they move forward with confidence.”