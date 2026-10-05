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[00:00 - 00:34] API Discoverability Challenge: Harish Madhavan, Head of Partner Solutions at Kong Inc., discusses joint customers using Akamai and Kong, highlighting how their partnership solves key API discoverability challenges.
[00:34 - 01:01] Multicloud Resiliency & Security: Explains the value of multicloud architecture in delivering resiliency and security standards such as identity-based microsegmentation, OIDC, and MPLS security enforced at the traffic layer.
[00:01 - 01:33] Building a Trusted Architecture: Explores how combining Kong's MCP Gateway with Akamai's guardrails elevates security into a trusted architecture suitable for production application deployment.
[01:33 - 01:51] Collaboration & Partnership: Emphasizes the importance of teamwork between Akamai and Kong teams in delivering trustworthy joint solutions for customers.
Building a trusted foundation for production AI
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API sprawl creates governance gaps
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As organizations expand APIs, AI services, and LLM endpoints, many lose visibility into what is running across hybrid and multicloud environments. That makes consistent governance increasingly difficult.
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Three integrations advanced production AI
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Kong and Akamai combined API governance, AI security, and AI guardrails to help customers discover APIs and protect AI interactions. Together, the integrations enforce consistent policies across distributed environments.
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Customers gain a trusted AI foundation
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By adding scalable cloud infrastructure to governance and security, Kong and Akamai created a trusted foundation for production AI. Now organizations can confidently deploy, govern, and scale AI across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Building secure AI infrastructure for production environments
Kong helps organizations manage APIs and AI traffic across hybrid, multicloud, and distributed environments. As customers shift from traditional APIs to AI applications, they encounter three new challenges: securing APIs, governing AI interactions, and running AI workloads at scale.
To meet these evolving customer needs, Kong and Akamai expanded their partnership through three complementary integrations. The partnership combined API governance, AI security, and cloud infrastructure into a unified platform. The result is a trusted foundation for deploying, securing, and scaling production AI.
Helping organizations govern APIs across distributed environments
Organizations are modernizing applications with microservices, APIs, and AI services. This makes governance at scale increasingly difficult.
“Our platform helps organizations meet consistent requirements and control traffic across complex environments,” explained Harish Madhavan, Head of Partner Solutions for Kong.
Kong helps customers manage API traffic, enforce policies, and maintain compliance across distributed environments. Its APIOps capabilities also support shift-left security by applying governance throughout the API lifecycle.
But as API environments grow and AI services proliferate, many organizations lose visibility into every API and AI endpoint. “Our customers struggle to know how many APIs and LLM endpoints are deployed in their environments,” Madhavan said.
That visibility gap became the starting point for the Kong–Akamai partnership.
Securing APIs from discovery through enforcement
To help organizations secure growing API environments, Kong integrated Kong AI Gateway with Akamai’s API Security solution. Each solution plays a distinct role:
Kong AI Gateway
- Routes and manages API traffic
- Applies authentication, rate limiting, and governance policies
- Controls API and AI traffic across distributed environments
API Security
- Discovers known and unknown APIs
- Detects threats and business logic abuse
- Identifies vulnerabilities through continuous traffic analysis
The solutions provide both visibility and enforcement. Akamai continuously discovers APIs and analyzes behavior, while Kong automatically applies policies to protect those APIs.
“With this integration, joint customers can easily discover, audit, and secure their APIs, including LLM endpoints across hybrid and multicloud environments,” said Madhavan.
“Kong and Akamai help customers move from AI experimentation to secure production.”— Harish Madhavan, Head of Partner Solutions, Kong
Extending governance from APIs to AI
As organizations move from API management to production AI, they encounter a new set of security challenges. Modern AI applications often combine multiple large language models (LLMs), AI agents, vector databases, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and APIs. Managing these components at scale quickly becomes difficult.
“It’s challenging to manage multiple providers, external tools, and emerging ecosystems consistently across environments,” Madhavan explained.
To solve this problem, Kong expanded the partnership by integrating Kong AI Gateway with Akamai Firewall for AI. Again, each solution serves a different purpose.
Kong AI Gateway
- Routes and governs traffic across multiple AI models
- Governs and controls AI traffic with centralized policies and guardrails
- Connects AI agents, MCP servers, models, and enterprise services
- Manages AI usage, performance, and cost with capabilities including caching and token controls
Firewall for AI
- Inspects prompts and responses for AI-specific threats
- Detects prompt injection, AI threats, and other malicious interactions
- Enforces security policies to block or mitigate threats before they reach models or applications
- Provides a dedicated AI security layer that complements Kong’s traffic governance and control
The combination enables organizations to consistently govern AI traffic while automatically enforcing AI security policies across rapidly evolving AI environments.
“Together, Kong and Akamai provide complementary layers of AI security: Kong governs and controls how AI traffic flows across models, agents, MCP servers, and enterprise services, while Akamai adds specialized inspection and threat protection for prompts and model responses,” Madhavan said.
Running AI workloads on scalable cloud infrastructure
Securing AI is only part of the equation. Organizations also need cloud infrastructure that can reliably run production AI workloads.
Kong expanded the partnership again by hosting the Kong AI Gateway runtime on Akamai Cloud using LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine. The solutions work together to separate management from execution.
The Kong Konnect platform manages service configurations through its control plane and distributes them to Kong AI Gateway data planes running on Akamai Cloud. Meanwhile, Akamai provides the Kubernetes-based infrastructure those runtime environments depend on. That includes compute, networking, storage, load balancing, and built-in security.
The architecture enables organizations to:
- Standardize governance across AI, LLM, and MCP traffic
- Reduce dependence on a single AI provider
- Centralize observability and policy enforcement
- Scale AI workloads securely across distributed environments
- Accelerate deployment of production AI applications
Building a trusted foundation for production AI
As AI architectures become more distributed, individual security tools aren’t sufficient. Organizations need an integrated platform that connects governance, security, and infrastructure.
Kong and Akamai built that platform step by step. They first helped customers discover and secure APIs. Next, they extended governance into AI applications and MCP environments. Then they provided the cloud infrastructure to run those applications at scale.
“Our partnership helps customers move from AI experimentation to secure production,” Madhavan concluded.
About Kong Inc.
Kong is the AI connectivity company. Its mission is to build the connectivity layer AI needs to reach its full potential with AI governance from day one. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and AI-native startups alike, Kong’s unified platform enables organizations to secure, govern, accelerate, and monetize the flow of intelligence across AI and API traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit konghq.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.