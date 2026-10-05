Organizations are modernizing applications with microservices, APIs, and AI services. This makes governance at scale increasingly difficult.

“Our platform helps organizations meet consistent requirements and control traffic across complex environments,” explained Harish Madhavan, Head of Partner Solutions for Kong.

Kong helps customers manage API traffic, enforce policies, and maintain compliance across distributed environments. Its APIOps capabilities also support shift-left security by applying governance throughout the API lifecycle.

But as API environments grow and AI services proliferate, many organizations lose visibility into every API and AI endpoint. “Our customers struggle to know how many APIs and LLM endpoints are deployed in their environments,” Madhavan said.

That visibility gap became the starting point for the Kong–Akamai partnership.