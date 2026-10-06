Vector Search Can’t Tell “Yes” From “No”

Sachidananda Karkala
Sachidananda Karkala is a Singapore-based Enterprise Architect with more than 26 years of experience driving digital transformation. Progressing through roles ranging from Software Engineer to seasoned Solution Architect, he has designed and delivered scalable enterprise ecosystems, complex cloud migrations, and next-generation digital solutions for strategic customers across the APAC region. Sachi is passionate about artificial intelligence and using technology to elevate user experiences. He also enjoys music, reading, and spending quality time with his family outside of work.