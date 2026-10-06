Vector Search Can’t Tell “Yes” From “No”

Two sentences can only disagree if they're about the same thing. For instance, “The battery is replaceable” and “Paris is in France” don't disagree. They're just unrelated.

To truly disagree, everything in the sentence has to match except the one key difference between them. Sometimes, that’s only one word.

Vector search measures that matching, which means it can tell that two sentences are about the same subject, such as batteries, but not necessarily whether they agree. “The battery is replaceable” and “The battery is not replaceable” look very similar because almost all the same information is there.

That’s why contradictory statements can end up ranking almost identically in vector search.