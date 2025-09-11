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Akamai Firewall for AI works in-line with other security products and can reduce the cost and improve the performance of your AI apps.
Software supply chains face vulnerabilities you may not uncover when selecting your primary vendor. Layered security protections can help you mitigate breaches.
AI security is a business problem. Protect your LLM application investment and ROI by connecting your security team with business stakeholders.
Should you block AI bots or not? Don't answer until you understand the interplay of search engines, AI bots, and third-party scrapers.
AI is transforming cybersecurity. Explore how hackers use AI for cybercrimes and how cybersecurity experts use AI to prevent, detect, and respond to attacks.
Protect against LLM attacks such as prompt injection, exfiltration and extraction, and toxic AI outputs with Akamai Firewall for AI.
Get a detailed look at Akamai’s bot reporting and the important advantages it offers to organizations that are looking to improve their bot defenses.
Learn about the potential impacts of AI bots and the importance of having a holistic bot management strategy.
Learn about the different types of bot attacks, why they happen, and how to protect your website from these threats with effective bot mitigation strategies.
Security vendor consolidation can bring huge benefits — but only when done right. Here are six things your organization should consider when consolidating.
Bot management involves detecting, identifying, and blocking or allowing bots that interact with websites, applications, and networks.
Introducing Akamai Content Protector — a solution specifically tailored to stop the increasingly sophisticated and evasive attacks of scrapers and scalpers.
Akamai Account Protector has expanded its market-leading capabilities to include the detection of account opening abuse, also known as new account fraud.
A SANS survey found that fewer than 50% of respondents have API security testing tools in place, despite the increase in threats.
Akamai announces enhancements to our online fraud and abuse solutions to keep organizations ahead of malicious bots and operators.