Distributed Edge Inference Changes Everything

The second wave — post-training and fine-tuning — brought AI closer to business reality. Enterprises learned to adapt foundation models to their specific domains by using proprietary data and institutional knowledge.

This wave delivered the first real ROI stories: customer service automation that actually understood context, code generation that followed company standards, and conversational interfaces that felt native to existing applications.

Yet even these specialized models remain tethered to centralized clouds. As use cases develop, this centralization will create bottlenecks for real-time, latency-sensitive use cases, such as personalized recommendations, autonomous vehicles and manufacturing, and physical AI and robotics that will require responses in milliseconds not seconds or minutes.

A lack of distribution hasn’t become a bottleneck because the use cases that will require it aren’t being used at scale … yet.