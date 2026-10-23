What is AI training?

AI training is the process of teaching artificial intelligence systems, including machine learning and deep learning models, to perform specific tasks. It involves using large datasets and sophisticated algorithms to help AI models learn patterns, solve problems, and make decisions. This process enables AI to make great strides in areas like robotics, decision-making, automation, generative AI, chatbots, computer vision, NLP, and other AI applications.

To achieve this, AI training uses iterative processes to fine-tune AI models. These processes include feeding the system with structured or unstructured data, applying optimization techniques, and adjusting parameters based on performance metrics. During training, the system refines itself by using feedback and validation results to enhance accuracy and avoid issues like overfitting. In reinforcement learning, the AI learns by improving its decision-making over time through trial and error, guided by positive or negative feedback, similar to human reinforcement behaviors. By leveraging advanced techniques in data science and software development, AI training enables models to continuously improve, making them adaptable to changing requirements and environments.