Future-Proofing the Internet: Akamai Achieves End-to-End PQC

As of August 12, 2026, end-to-end post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is generally available (GA) across the Akamai Enhanced TLS network. This milestone marks a critical shift in how we protect global data, ensuring that every leg of the transport journey — from the client to our edge, across our mid-tier, and through to the customer origin — defends threats emerging from the rapid developments in this era of quantum computing.

Within the first two minutes of GA, Akamai observed more than 450 million PQC connections, and a leading financial technology customer immediately achieved 99.4% quantum resistance.