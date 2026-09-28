What Is Browser Isolation?

Browser isolation is a cybersecurity model that physically or logically separates a user’s web browsing activity from their endpoint device and the corporate network to neutralize web-based threats. By executing web code within a secure, isolated environment, browser isolation ensures that malicious code, ransomware, and zero-day exploits never reach the local hardware.
This approach is fundamental to Zero Trust architectures, as it assumes no web content is inherently safe. Instead of relying on threat signatures to block known threat actors, browser isolation prevents data exfiltration and malware infections regardless of the website’s reputation, sealing off a critical entry point in the modern enterprise attack surface.