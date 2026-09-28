What Is Browser Isolation?

Browser isolation works by intercepting a user’s web request, executing the website’s code inside a disposable sandbox or virtual machine, and transmitting only a safe, sanitized rendering of the page back to the user.

When an employee attempts to access a web application or standard web page, the request does not resolve on their local hardware. Instead, the connection is routed to a secure, isolated container. This container fetches the web content, executes all JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, and processes any dynamic behaviors. Rather than receiving the raw, potentially dangerous web data, the end user receives a safe representation of the requested page.

This delivery is achieved through specific rendering techniques. One method is pixel-pushing, which streams an interactive video of the browser session to the user’s device. Another method is Document Object Model (DOM) rewriting, where the isolated environment actively removes malicious code and rebuilds the web page before sending the sanitized HTML to the user.

Once the user closes the tab or the browser times out, the virtual environment is completely destroyed. This non-persistent architecture ensures that any web-based threats, ransomware, or malicious code encountered during the session are instantly eradicated. By keeping untrusted internet traffic strictly separated from sensitive data, browser isolation helps eliminate the most vulnerable portions of the enterprise attack surface.