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Background

What Is Browser Isolation?

Key takeaways

Browser isolation is a cybersecurity model that separates a user’s web browsing activity from their endpoint device and the corporate network to neutralize web-based threats.

An isolated container intercepts a web request, executes the website code inside a disposable sandbox, and transmits only a safe, sanitized rendering of the page back to the user.

Browser isolation assumes all web traffic is hostile, protecting hybrid workforces from advanced web-based threats because legacy firewalls and standard virtual private networks no longer provide adequate security.

Security administrators configure browser isolation sessions to restrict user actions, disabling the ability to copy, paste, print, or download sensitive data to enforce comprehensive data loss prevention.

Browser isolation is a cybersecurity model that physically or logically separates a user’s web browsing activity from their endpoint device and the corporate network to neutralize web-based threats. By executing web code within a secure, isolated environment, browser isolation ensures that malicious code, ransomware, and zero-day exploits never reach the local hardware.

This approach is fundamental to Zero Trust architectures, as it assumes no web content is inherently safe. Instead of relying on threat signatures to block known threat actors, browser isolation prevents data exfiltration and malware infections regardless of the website’s reputation, sealing off a critical entry point in the modern enterprise attack surface.

What threats does browser isolation protect against?

Browser isolation protects against opportunistic and targeted web-based attacks by neutralizing the execution of malicious scripts before they reach the user’s endpoint device. By containing web sessions in a sterile environment, browser isolation mitigates the following specific attack vectors:

  • Malvertising: This attack centers around legitimate advertising networks delivering malicious ads. To the site operators, the ad network appears normal, but criminal operators inject malicious code into the display units. When an unprotected browser loads the infected page, an instruction connects the device to a command and control server. Browser isolation contains this interaction entirely within the sandbox, preventing the malware from ever reaching the local environment.

  • Drive-by downloads: This broad category of cyberattacks describes a stealthy malware installation process. Threat actors exploit unpatched browser vulnerabilities to install malware when a user simply visits a compromised site. Because browser isolation processes the site remotely, any drive-by download attempts are trapped in the virtual environment and destroyed when the session ends.

  • Redirect and phishing attacks: Attackers use deceptive URLs that redirect users to fraudulent portals designed to harvest credentials. By rendering these suspicious sites in a secure, read-only state, browser isolation blocks data input, preventing credential theft and halting the phishing attack chain.

  • Clickjacking: This vulnerability fools users into clicking unintended links by layering invisible frames over legitimate buttons. Threat actors trick users into initiating malware downloads. The isolated environment absorbs the clickjacking payload safely away from local networks.

  • Cross-site scripting (XSS): Threat actors inject malicious JavaScript into a legitimate website, and the payload is dropped when the victim loads the page. Browser isolation processes this JavaScript on the cloud server, executing the malicious instructions remotely rather than on the user’s actual browser, thereby preventing session hijacking and data theft.

How does browser isolation work?

Browser isolation works by intercepting a user’s web request, executing the website’s code inside a disposable sandbox or virtual machine, and transmitting only a safe, sanitized rendering of the page back to the user.

When an employee attempts to access a web application or standard web page, the request does not resolve on their local hardware. Instead, the connection is routed to a secure, isolated container. This container fetches the web content, executes all JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, and processes any dynamic behaviors. Rather than receiving the raw, potentially dangerous web data, the end user receives a safe representation of the requested page.

This delivery is achieved through specific rendering techniques. One method is pixel-pushing, which streams an interactive video of the browser session to the user’s device. Another method is Document Object Model (DOM) rewriting, where the isolated environment actively removes malicious code and rebuilds the web page before sending the sanitized HTML to the user.

Once the user closes the tab or the browser times out, the virtual environment is completely destroyed. This non-persistent architecture ensures that any web-based threats, ransomware, or malicious code encountered during the session are instantly eradicated. By keeping untrusted internet traffic strictly separated from sensitive data, browser isolation helps eliminate the most vulnerable portions of the enterprise attack surface.

Why do organizations use browser isolation?

Organizations use browser isolation to protect hybrid workforces from advanced web-based threats and to overcome the critical limitations of traditional, perimeter-based security controls.

With remote work, SaaS adoption, and bring your own device (BYOD) policies expanding the corporate footprint, legacy firewalls and standard virtual private networks (VPNs) no longer provide adequate security. Traditional security solutions, such as a secure web gateway (SWG), route traffic through a proxy and check web pages against existing blocklists. This contextless approach frequently fails to identify new malicious websites or zero-day exploits in real time. Consequently, security teams are forced to either block broad categories of websites — crashing employee productivity — or allow unchecked access, risking severe malware infections.

Browser isolation resolves this dilemma by enforcing a strict Zero Trust philosophy. Rather than trying to determine if a site is “good” or “bad,” browser isolation assumes all web traffic is hostile. It allows users to safely access uncategorized or potentially risky web applications without exposing the endpoint device to web-based attacks.

Furthermore, modern browser isolation facilitates comprehensive data loss prevention (DLP). Security administrators can configure isolation sessions to restrict user actions, disabling the ability to copy, paste, print, or download sensitive data during high-risk sessions. This ensures seamless, secure browsing that maintains employee productivity while keeping corporate networks strictly protected from data exfiltration and cyberattacks.

What are the primary types of browser isolation?

The three primary types of browser isolation include remote browser isolation, on-premises browser isolation, and client-side browser isolation, each utilizing different architectural models to separate web content from the endpoint.

Remote browser isolation (RBI) relies on the end user’s browsing behavior being streamed to an isolated cloud server managed by a third-party security vendor. When a user requests a web page, the cloud server loads the page and delivers it to the user’s device through one of three mechanisms. The pixel-pushing method streams sequential images or video of the session. DOM rewriting actively restructures the web page to remove malicious HTML or JavaScript before sending it to the user. A third method involves sending a vector graphic representation of the page after execution. While highly secure and scalable, remote browser isolation can sometimes introduce latency into the end-user experience due to the constant streaming of remote data.

On-premises browser isolation functions identically to remote browser isolation but replaces the external cloud server with physical hardware hosted within the organization’s own local networks. All web isolation occurs inside the organization’s existing firewalls. This technique is often deployed by high-privacy organizations or government entities that mandate strict data sovereignty. However, on-premises browser isolation is costly to implement due to intensive hardware requirements and is difficult to scale for a distributed, remote workforce. Additionally, if an advanced threat breaches the on-premises sandbox, the malware is already inside the corporate network perimeter.

Client-side browser isolation operates entirely on the user’s endpoint device rather than relying on external servers. Operating under a browser virtualization model, it uses local virtualization or sandboxing to create an isolated environment. A hypervisor divides the computer’s hardware resources, dedicating a separate virtual machine to load web pages. This creates a secure separation between the web session and the host operating system.While client-side browser isolation eliminates the network latency associated with remote cloud servers, it places a heavy processing burden on the local endpoint device, requiring substantial CPU and RAM to operate smoothly.

How can Akamai help with browser isolation and secure browsing?

Akamai helps organizations secure web interactions and mitigate browser-based threats through Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX), an interaction security platform that delivers the protective benefits of browser isolation natively within the browser.

Traditional remote browser isolation and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions often rely on proxy deployments or heavy pixel-streaming architectures, which can introduce latency, break complex SaaS platforms, and frustrate users. Akamai Workforce Protector avoids these performance trade-offs by applying adaptive controls directly at the interaction layer of major web browsers, achieving comprehensive security without requiring network redesigns or complex traffic routing.

Operating as a lightweight, frictionless extension, Workforce Protector inspects and governs user actions such as text input, copy and paste functions, file uploads, and downloads. This provides deep visibility into web applications and AI agent usage, enabling real-time DLP and the immediate blocking of malicious browser extensions, phishing attacks, and zero-day exploits. By securing both managed and unmanaged devices, Workforce Protector enforces a strict Zero Trust security posture while preserving the native user workflow across the entire attack surface.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What Is Browser Isolation?

A secure web gateway typically inspects and filters web traffic based on known signatures, URL categories, and policies, blocking access to known malicious sites. Remote browser isolation actively executes all web code in a separate cloud server, protecting the endpoint from unknown or zero-day exploits by assuming all content is hostile.

Because web pages are executed remotely and rendered back to the endpoint device, browser isolation can introduce latency. Pixel-pushing methods require significant bandwidth to stream high-resolution video of the session, whereas DOM rewriting generally offers lower latency but requires complex code sanitization.
 

Yes. Administrators can configure browser isolation sessions to restrict user actions, that is, disabling copy, paste, print, or download functions. This data loss prevention capability prevents employees or compromised accounts from extracting sensitive data to unapproved locations during web sessions.

Client-side browser isolation relies on local virtualization or sandboxing to separate the browsing environment. Because this requires the endpoint device to run multiple operating systems or complex virtual machines simultaneously, it heavily consumes local CPU and RAM, potentially degrading hardware performance.

Browser isolation mitigates phishing attacks by rendering suspicious links in read-only mode. If a user clicks a malicious link in an email, the isolated environment prevents them from entering credentials or downloading malicious payloads, neutralizing the primary objectives of the phishing attempt.

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