What Is Browser Extension Security?

Browser extensions function as lightweight software programs using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to modify the browser interface and interact dynamically with web content. Browser extension security relies on understanding how these components manipulate standard web architecture.

A standard browser extension architecture consists of background scripts, content scripts, and user interface elements. Content scripts run directly in the context of web pages, allowing the extension to read and manipulate the Document Object Model (DOM). This architecture grants extensions the ability to interact with authentication tokens, session tokens, and local storage. While these capabilities enable functionalities like password managers to autofill credentials, they also mean extensions can access clipboard content and API keys.

Because extensions operate natively across platforms like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari using standard web technologies, their actions are inherently trusted by the browser. When an extension communicates with external servers, it uses standard API calls. If security vulnerabilities exist within an extension, or if it is intentionally malicious, this trusted status allows it to silently expose sensitive enterprise data to unauthorized access.