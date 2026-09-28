Cryptojacking works by infiltrating a target device or network with cryptomining scripts that run stealthily in the background to solve complex cryptographic puzzles for blockchain ledgers. Cybercriminals typically rely on two primary vectors to execute these attacks: host-based cryptojacking and browser-based cryptojacking.

Host-based cryptojacking requires the attacker to install malicious code directly onto the target device. Threat actors often use social engineering, such as a phishing email, to trick end users into downloading infected software or Trojans. Once installed, the cryptojacking malware continuously drains the CPU and GPU of the infected endpoint or server. Because this malware runs at the operating system level, host-based cryptojacking is highly persistent and can cause severe overheating and high CPU usage over long periods.

Browser-based cryptojacking does not require the victim to install local software. Instead, cybercriminals inject malicious JavaScript code into compromised websites or distribute the payload through malicious ads. When a user visits the compromised site, the browser executes the script, utilizing the victim’s processing power to mine cryptocurrency for as long as the browser tab remains open.