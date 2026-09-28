What Is Security Service Edge (SSE)?

Security service edge works by routing endpoint and user traffic through a globally distributed cloud infrastructure that inspects data, enforces access policies, and stops threats inline before the traffic reaches its destination. Instead of backhauling traffic to a centralized on-premises data center for security screening, SSE performs these functions near the user, minimizing latency and optimizing performance.

SSE platforms operate as cloud native solutions deployed across a distributed set of edge locations worldwide. When a user or device attempts to access the internet, a software as a service (SaaS) application, or a private corporate environment, the traffic is directed to the nearest edge node. At this node, the traffic undergoes a single-pass inspection process. During this phase, security service edge solutions decrypt Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) traffic to hunt for hidden malware, enforce acceptable use policies, and prevent data exfiltration.

Security service edge enforces strict access controls by evaluating context with every request. Every access attempt is verified based on identity, device posture, location, and behavioral context. Trust is never implicitly assumed, regardless of whether the user is located inside a corporate office or working from a remote network. Finally, SSE platforms continuously monitor access activity and user behavior, generating real-time alerts to help security operations teams detect and mitigate active threats.