Browser exploits work by leveraging an unpatched browser vulnerability or architectural weakness within a web client’s code to force the application to execute unintended actions. When a user navigates to a compromised website, clicks a malicious link, or views a specialized advertisement, the browser exploits silently deploy malicious code in the background without requiring user consent.

This execution happens because modern web clients, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari, rely on highly complex subsystems to parse HTML, render CSS, and execute JavaScript securely. If an attacker identifies a security flaw in how the browser allocates memory, handles data types, or interprets scripts, it can craft a payload that bypasses normal sandbox restrictions. Once the browser exploits successfully run, they typically drop additional payloads, such as spyware, ransomware, or command and control beacons, onto the host machine. In many enterprise scenarios, the initial compromise provides attackers with the necessary permissions to intercept active session tokens, escalate local privileges, and move laterally across the internal network. The entire sequence often requires zero interaction from the user beyond simply visiting a standard web page, making browser exploits particularly dangerous and difficult to detect using legacy network defenses.