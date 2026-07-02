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Background

Architecting for Agents

Moving beyond hyper-centralized infrastructure to meet agents where they actually live

Data from The State of AI Inference report reveals the architecture gap holding enterprises back

Read report

of organizations need end-to-end responses under 500 ms for their critical AI use cases

of organizations are still anchored to a single centralized cloud region

of total AI spend in production is on inference, not training

The edge of intelligence: Why centralized clouds can’t scale in the agentic AI era

Centralized clouds can’t scale for the internet of agents. Akamai exposes the wall facing legacy architecture, from stacking latency and hidden data-movement fees to shifting compute bottlenecks. Discover why real-time machine intelligence requires a fluid core-to-edge continuum.

Experts on the shift to distributed AI

Hear Akamai experts explain why AI workloads are moving out of centralized regions and closer to users, devices, and agents.

Learn the fundamentals. What’s driving the shift to distributed AI?

Experts explain how infrastructure will continue to act as the backbone of the AI era and what it takes to power true real-time intelligence at the edge.

Watch video

Why do centralized data centers fall short for agentic AI?

Learn how scalable, distributed AI infrastructure forms the backbone of the AI era, powering workloads from the data center to the edge.

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New AI survey: Inference breaks the latency wall

The State of AI Inference

See why the gap between real-time AI requirements and centralized infrastructure is pushing teams toward distributed inference.

Read the State of AI Inference report

Let’s talk AI

Fill out the form to:

  • See where latency and egress are quietly costing you today
  • Learn how to route your requests to the right tier
  • Explore which workloads move to the edge first