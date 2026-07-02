Architecting for Agents

Data from The State of AI Inference report reveals the architecture gap holding enterprises back
The edge of intelligence: Why centralized clouds can’t scale in the agentic AI era
Centralized clouds can’t scale for the internet of agents. Akamai exposes the wall facing legacy architecture, from stacking latency and hidden data-movement fees to shifting compute bottlenecks. Discover why real-time machine intelligence requires a fluid core-to-edge continuum.
Experts on the shift to distributed AI
Hear Akamai experts explain why AI workloads are moving out of centralized regions and closer to users, devices, and agents.
The State of AI Inference
See why the gap between real-time AI requirements and centralized infrastructure is pushing teams toward distributed inference.
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- See where latency and egress are quietly costing you today
- Learn how to route your requests to the right tier
- Explore which workloads move to the edge first