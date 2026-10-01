Data loss prevention (DLP) is a comprehensive strategy combining security policies, process controls, and specialized software to discover, monitor, and protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, accidental exposure, or exfiltration. It ensures that critical information does not leave the corporate perimeter, whether through malicious cyberattacks, insider threats, or employee negligence.

DLP frameworks identify and classify sensitive data — such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), financial records, and intellectual property — across all digital environments. By continuously scanning data at rest, data in motion, and data in use, DLP solutions enforce automated access controls and encryption policies. This proactive governance prevents data leaks, mitigates financial losses, and helps organizations maintain strict compliance with global privacy frameworks like GDPR, LGPD, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.