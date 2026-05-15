What Is Model Serving?

Model training is the process of teaching a machine learning model to learn patterns and relationships from a large dataset. This involves feeding the model labeled data, adjusting its parameters, and evaluating its performance until it achieves a desired level of accuracy. Training is typically computationally intensive and performed offline. In contrast, model serving is the process of deploying the already trained model into a production environment where it can receive new, unseen data inputs and generate predictions or inferences in real time or near real time. Training builds the intelligence; serving applies it.