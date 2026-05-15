What Is SAML Authentication?

User authentication is a critically important cybersecurity process. Indeed, the ability to verify the identity of a user is a root control in most cybersecurity frameworks‌ — ‌and for good reason. If you can’t enforce which users are able to access your systems and data, you’re going to have a lot of trouble with malicious actors.

Inside an organization, authentication is relatively simple. If a user logs in with credentials that match those on record, authentication can proceed with additional steps such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) which is often necessary to provide further proof of identity.

Where things can get complicated, however, is when a user wants to access an external application, or an external user wants to access your systems. If the user is‌ a machine or an app-to-app interoperability use case, authentication gets even harder to address. You often want to enable users to authenticate themselves once before granting access to multiple applications in a single sign‌-on (SSO) scenario.

This is where Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) has a role to play. The key word in SAML is “assertion.” SAML offers a standardized way for a user (human or machine) to assert a verifiable identity. It’s like a digital passport.