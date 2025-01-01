What Is Cloud Infrastructure Security?

Cloud infrastructure comprises all the components needed to enable cloud computing — data centers, networks, software, and hardware like servers and storage devices. Cloud infrastructure security protects these components with security strategies, best practices, security tools, and technologies designed to defend cloud environments from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cyberthreats.

The objective of cloud infrastructure security is to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources in cloud environments. In doing so, cloud security solutions help organizations improve agility and ensure business continuity.