What is Web Security?

As organizations have shifted toward hybrid and global operations, the web is playing an ever-more critical role in how we communicate, research, and grow.

This ubiquity has resulted in a severe oversight: modern reliance on the web has vastly outpaced the security measures protecting browsing behavior. 88% of the 12.8 million websites currently infected by malware are not blacklisted by search engines, cybercriminals continue to hide behind legitimate safety measures such as HTTPS encryption, and a tenth of all malicious sites are actively disguised by non-malicious domains. At the intersection between internal device and global web sits the end-user, who all-too-often remains completely exposed or inadequately protected.

Older solutions attempting to address the gaping security void of the public internet have all relied on sacrificial security. Complex integrations spanning from web proxies to cloud-based isolation have added increasingly more weight to straining user experience and security teams.

Web security, which refers to protocols and protective measures that surround an organization’s operations, in order to protect employees and sensitive customer data, nullifies attacks without compromise. Web security is achieved when employees are supported with a single cohesive solution. Protection of the user’s experience and security – while pruning back extensive and expensive techstack sprawl – is the industry’s current greatest hurdle.