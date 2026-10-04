Remote work security is the holistic framework of cybersecurity policies, operational controls, and defensive technologies designed to protect corporate data, networks, and applications when accessed from off-site locations. This security strategy ensures that employees working outside traditional office perimeters can connect to enterprise resources without exposing the organization to unauthorized access or cyberthreats.
As organizations transition to hybrid and fully remote work models, the traditional network perimeter expands across untrusted home networks, unmanaged personal devices, and public Wi-Fi connections. Remote work security mitigates these increased exposure risks by combining identity verification, continuous endpoint monitoring, data loss prevention, and encrypted communication channels. By embedding security controls directly into user identity, network access points, and enterprise browser environments, remote work security enables safe, compliant productivity from any location.