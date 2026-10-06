Social engineering is a psychological manipulation technique used by cybercriminals to trick individuals into disclosing confidential information for identity theft, downloading malware, or executing unauthorized financial transactions. Unlike conventional cyberattacks that exploit software vulnerabilities, social engineering exploits human psychology such as trust, fear, urgency, and curiosity to bypass organizational security controls.
Social engineering remains one of the primary entry points for enterprise data breaches because it targets the human element rather than technical cybersecurity defenses. As organizations harden their perimeter security with firewalls and implement robust cloud architecture, malicious actors increasingly rely on social engineering to obtain valid user credentials, bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA), and execute business email compromise (BEC) schemes.