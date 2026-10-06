Social engineering encompasses a broad spectrum of vector-specific strategies targeting both digital and physical attack surfaces. Understanding these attack patterns is essential for building defensive depth across an enterprise.

Phishing

Phishing is the most prevalent form of social engineering, relying on deceptive communications — typically email — to lure victims into revealing sensitive information. Attackers craft messages to mirror legitimate organizations, service providers, or internal colleagues.

Spear phishing: Highly customized phishing attacks targeted at specific individuals or teams within an organization. Attackers use detailed reconnaissance to craft tailored messages that appear completely legitimate.

Whaling: A specialized form of spear phishing that specifically targets high-profile executives, such as C-level leaders, to gain access to corporate bank accounts or high-level administration controls.

Business email compromise: An advanced attack where a cybercriminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate corporate email account or spoofs an executive domain to trick employees into transferring funds or handing over sensitive business data.

Vishing and smishing: Voice phishing (vishing) uses phone calls or AI-generated voice cloning to manipulate victims, while SMS phishing (smishing) relies on deceptive text messages containing malicious links.

Angler phishing: Attacks conducted on social media platforms where malicious actors create fake customer service accounts to intercept users seeking assistance from legitimate brands.

Pretexting: Pretexting involves creating an elaborate, fabricated scenario (a pretext) to persuade a victim to divulge information or grant system access. The attacker establishes a plausible identity — such as an auditor, internal IT support agent, or law enforcement official — and creates a scenario that logically requires the requested access or information.

Baiting: Baiting relies on human curiosity or greed. Attackers offer a physical item or digital asset to entice victims. Physical baiting involves leaving infected USB flash drives in public areas or corporate offices, labeled to provoke interest. Digital baiting offers free software downloads, peer-to-peer file shares, or fake promotional prizes that bundle malicious software with the delivered payload.

Tailgating and piggybacking: Tailgating occurs in the physical security domain when an unauthorized person closely follows an authorized employee into a restricted physical area, such as a server room or corporate office. Piggybacking is a similar technique where the attacker seeks explicit assistance from an employee — for example, asking someone to hold open an access-controlled door while posing as a delivery worker.

Quid pro quo: Quid pro quo (service-for-information) attacks offer a benefit or service in exchange for confidential credentials or system access. A common technical instance involves attackers calling corporate phone numbers posing as technical support personnel offering to resolve an IT issue. In exchange for the “fix,” the attacker instructs the user to execute specific terminal commands or provide their network credentials.

Scareware: Scareware involves bombarding targets with false alarms and urgent threats. A typical example includes browser pop-ups warning that a computer is infected with severe malware. The warning instructs the user to download a fake antivirus tool, which in reality is a Trojan horse or ransomware package.

Watering hole attacks: In a strategic website compromise attack (commonly called a watering hole attack), the threat actor infects legitimate third-party websites that target employees visit frequently. The attacker compromises these public sites by injecting malicious scripts, leading to drive-by downloads or credential harvesting when employees access the site during routine work.