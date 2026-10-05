What Is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG)?

While a secure web gateway shares functional overlaps with other network security tools, it fulfills a distinct architectural role in the enterprise security stack.

Secure web gateway vs. firewall

A next-generation firewall (NGFW) inspects network-level traffic (Layers 3, 4, and 7) across all protocols to protect network perimeters and internal network segments. In contrast, a secure web gateway specifically focuses on user-initiated web traffic (HTTP/HTTPS and DNS) at the application layer, offering deeper contextual analysis for web browsing, URL filtering, and web-focused DLP.

Secure web gateway vs. traditional proxy server

A traditional proxy server merely redirects, caches, and routes web requests to improve bandwidth performance or mask internal network IP addresses. A secure web gateway builds upon basic proxy server routing by adding threat intelligence feeds, inline antimalware scanning, HTTPS decryption, and policy-driven data protection.

Secure web gateway vs. CASB and ZTNA

A cloud access security broker (CASB) focuses on securing corporate data stored within sanctioned SaaS platforms, while Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) secures remote connection paths to specific private corporate applications. A secure web gateway acts as the guardrail for all general outbound internet traffic. Together, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA form the foundation of security service edge (SSE) and secure access service edge (SASE) frameworks.