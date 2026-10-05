What Is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG)?

A secure web gateway (SWG) is a cybersecurity solution that inspects, controls, and filters web traffic between internal users and external internet resources. Operating as an application-layer checkpoint, a secure web gateway enforces security policies and blocks malicious websites. It also prevents sensitive data loss to safeguard organizations from web threats.
As enterprises adopt hybrid workforce models and shift applications to the cloud, user traffic frequently bypasses traditional perimeter defenses. Modern organizations rely on a secure web gateway to secure remote workers, discover shadow IT, inspect encrypted traffic, and achieve regulatory compliance without backhauling traffic through legacy data centers.