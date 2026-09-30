An insider threat works by leveraging legitimate, authorized access to bypass traditional security perimeters and interact directly with sensitive data or critical assets. Because the user already holds valid credentials, an insider threat does not typically require complex exploits or malware to penetrate the network.

The attack lifecycle often begins with the reconnaissance of internal systems. A malicious insider or compromised user will explore network directories, databases, and document repositories to locate valuable trade secrets, financial records, or sensitive customer information. Once the data is located, the threat actor will often aggregate it into localized folders or compressed archives to prepare for removal.

The final stage is data exfiltration, where the information is covertly transferred out of the corporate environment. This exfiltration can occur through unauthorized cloud storage uploads, forwarding documents to personal email accounts, or copying files to external USB drives. Because these actions utilize standard network protocols and authorized accounts, legacy security tools like firewalls often fail to flag the activity as anomalous. Addressing an insider threat effectively requires focusing on user behavior analytics rather than purely signature-based threat detection.