What Is Zero Trust Edge?

Zero Trust Edge (ZTE) is a cybersecurity and networking architecture that converges wide area networking (WAN) capabilities with Zero Trust security controls, typically delivered as a cloud service. Coined by Forrester Research, Zero Trust Edge ensures secure access to applications and data by enforcing the principle of “never trust, always verify” across all users, devices, and locations. This model replaces traditional perimeter-based security, directly addressing the complexities of the modern remote workforce, cloud migration, and digital transformation initiatives.
Why is Zero Trust Edge important?
Zero Trust Edge is important because it provides a scalable, cloud native security framework designed to protect decentralized corporate resources when the traditional network perimeter is no longer effective.
With the traditional network perimeter dissolving, legacy security solutions have become insufficient for modern enterprise needs. Historically, organizations relied on virtual private networks (VPNs) and local firewalls, granting implicit trust to any user who breached the perimeter. This created a massive attack surface that was highly susceptible to malware and unauthorized lateral movement. Today, employees rarely work exclusively from a central office; instead, a global remote workforce accesses software as a service (SaaS) and multicloud resources from diverse locations.
The rise of ecommerce, mobile technologies, and advanced operational technology requires sophisticated protection that legacy networks simply cannot provide. By operating according to a Zero Trust strategy, Zero Trust Edge ensures users are strictly verified before access is granted. The Zero Trust model is not merely about initial verification; it emphasizes continuous monitoring and dynamic validation. The architecture aligns closely with standards set by organizations like NIST, advocating that trust is never assumed. Even after initial access is granted, the system continuously evaluates the endpoints and users, relying on automation to adjust access controls rapidly if risk anomalies are detected. This comprehensive network visibility allows security teams to respond to ransomware threats swiftly while gathering insights to improve the organization’s security posture.
How does Zero Trust Edge work?
Zero Trust Edge works by integrating software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) with a centralized cloud security stack to authenticate, inspect, and route traffic based on stringent identity and context policies.
Zero Trust Edge shifts the burden of access controls from on-premises hardware to a globally distributed cloud edge. When a user attempts to access an application, the connection is intercepted by the Zero Trust Edge platform. All users are authenticated and authorized according to the principles of a Zero Trust architecture (ZTA) before gaining access to any resources. This means that users and endpoints are continuously verified based on their verified identity, device health, and behavioral context, rather than being granted implicit access based solely on their IP address.
To manage these connections securely, various security controls are hosted either within an edge network or directly on-premises. When a user authenticates, the system utilizes multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) to establish identity. Once verified, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies enforce microsegmentation, creating a secure, isolated tunnel between the user and the specific requested application, rather than the entire network. Concurrently, SD-WAN is employed at physical branch locations to ensure high-performing, secure connectivity that supports internal east-west network segmentation. When Zero Trust Edge is cloud-based, organizations can manage a single set of consistent policies across all users and resources, reducing administrative errors and ensuring seamless protection.
What are the key components of Zero Trust Edge?
The key components of Zero Trust Edge include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and integrated cloud-delivered security services such as secure web gateways (SWG) and cloud access security brokers (CASB).
Zero Trust Edge relies on a tightly integrated ecosystem of network and security technologies. While Gartner describes a similar networking concept known as secure access service edge (SASE), Forrester Research notes that Zero Trust Edge places a heavier, explicit emphasis on Zero Trust principles. The architecture typically comprises the following core elements:
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Replaces legacy VPNs by granting application-specific least privilege access. ZTNA ensures that users can only interact with the exact software they are authorized to use, hiding all other network resources from view.
Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN): Optimizes data routing and connectivity across physical branches and cloud locations. SD-WAN improves bandwidth efficiency and reduces latency for users accessing remote applications.
Secure web gateway (SWG): Inspects outbound web traffic to block connections to malicious sites, enforce corporate acceptable use policies, and prevent data exfiltration.
Cloud access security broker (CASB): Secures interactions between users and cloud-based applications. A CASB monitors data in transit to ensure compliance and protect sensitive information hosted in cloud environments.
Continuous monitoring systems: Rely on automated tools and advanced threat intelligence to evaluate ongoing user sessions. Operating under an “assume breach” mindset, these systems detect anomalies and revoke access immediately if a user’s risk profile changes.
What are the benefits of Zero Trust Edge?
The primary benefits of Zero Trust Edge are enhanced comprehensive security, significantly reduced operational costs, and an improved user experience driven by streamlined cloud routing.
Zero Trust Edge integrates cloud security and networking into a comprehensive solution that yields several operational advantages for modern enterprises.
Comprehensive security: Zero Trust Edge applies a holistic approach to threat defense. Every network connection is meticulously authenticated, inspected, and secured against potential threats. This continuous verification ensures that trust is never blindly assumed. Consequently, IT professionals can maintain confidence that each transaction is safe, regardless of where users are located or what applications they are utilizing.
Saved costs: Zero Trust Edge reduces capital expenditures primarily by consolidating various networking and security functions into a single cloud-based service. By integrating SD-WAN capabilities with edge security services, organizations eliminate the need for multiple stand-alone security appliances. This lowers hardware costs while dramatically simplifying IT management and maintenance. The scalable nature of a cloud native platform also enables organizations to pay only for the capacity they need.
Improved user experience: By delivering security functions directly from the cloud edge, Zero Trust Edge ensures consistent performance across regions and devices. Traffic is intelligently routed through the most optimal path, reducing latency. Remote users can access necessary resources without the cumbersome delays associated with backhauling traffic through traditional data centers.
What are the use cases for Zero Trust Edge?
Common use cases for Zero Trust Edge include securing the remote workforce, facilitating safe cloud migration, and protecting third-party access to corporate systems without exposing the underlying network.
The versatility of a Zero Trust Edge architecture supports various business initiatives driven by the need for secure, decentralized access.
Securing a remote workforce: Zero Trust Edge provides remote employees with frictionless access to enterprise applications. By enforcing Zero Trust security at the edge, organizations securely support remote employees without routing traffic through slow, centralized security bottlenecks.
Safe cloud migration: As enterprises shift legacy workloads to multicloud environments, maintaining consistent security policies becomes challenging. Zero Trust Edge unifies access controls, ensuring that security policies apply uniformly whether an application is hosted on-premises or in a public cloud.
Third-party and contractor access: Organizations frequently need to grant vendors or contractors access to specific internal systems. Zero Trust Edge enables precise, application-level access controls, ensuring external users interact only with authorized tools while keeping the rest of the corporate network completely invisible.
Branch office connectivity: Utilizing SD-WAN, Zero Trust Edge securely connects retail locations, branch offices, and manufacturing facilities directly to cloud applications, eliminating the need to maintain expensive, dedicated private circuits to a central headquarters.
What are the challenges in implementing Zero Trust Edge?
The main challenges in implementing Zero Trust Edge involve integrating traditional legacy applications, managing diverse operational technology, and executing complex architectural migrations.
While Zero Trust Edge offers substantial advantages for securing modern infrastructures, organizations must navigate significant technical hurdles to fully realize the potential of this Zero Trust framework.
Modern vs. traditional applications: Modern web applications that support identity federation and single sign-on can be easily configured in a Zero Trust Edge environment. However, legacy applications built on non-web protocols present severe integration challenges. The absence of standardized protocols for authenticating these older systems can lead to compatibility issues, requiring complex workarounds to enforce Zero Trust access.
Integrating OT and IoT devices: Securing operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is notoriously difficult. The diverse nature of unmanaged IoT devices, coupled with their varying and often primitive security protocols, prevents the installation of standard security agents. This creates potential vulnerabilities within the architecture, making strict network segmentation essential but challenging to manage.
Cloud migration considerations: Organizations may need to undertake significant cloud migration and network restructuring before fully transitioning to Zero Trust Edge protection. Mapping out user workflows, identifying application dependencies, and migrating legacy infrastructure is a time-consuming process that requires meticulous planning to avoid business disruption.
How Akamai can help
Akamai helps organizations achieve a Zero Trust posture by providing comprehensive cloud-based security solutions, including Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX), designed to secure application access and defend against advanced threats.
Transitioning to a highly secure Zero Trust architecture requires robust solutions that do not compromise performance. Akamai offers a suite of advanced edge services designed to implement a Zero Trust Edge framework efficiently. Akamai Workforce Protector delivers a browser-based authentication solution that provides secure access to SaaS and web applications from both managed and unmanaged devices. By enforcing access policies based on Zero Trust security and the principle of least privilege, Akamai Workforce Protector serves as an additional authentication factor that significantly enhances enterprise protection. The solution integrates seamlessly with existing SaaS identity providers, eliminating the need for legacy dedicated network infrastructure and ensuring rapid connectivity directly from the browser.
Organizations can deploy the following Akamai solutions to build a Zero Trust Edge architecture:
Akamai Workforce Protector: Delivers browser-based authentication for SaaS and web applications across managed and unmanaged devices.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: Provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) by verifying user identity and device health before granting application-level access.
Akamai Secure Internet Access: Acts as a secure web gateway (SWG) to inspect web traffic, block malware, and enforce acceptable use policies.