What Is Desktop as a Service (DaaS)?

Desktop as a service works by hosting a virtual desktop environment on a remote cloud server and transmitting the user interface to an endpoint device via an internet connection.

When a user logs in to a DaaS platform, the request travels across the internet to the cloud provider data centers. The provider provisions a virtual machine (VM) dedicated to that session. This virtual machine contains the operating systems, business applications, and data required for the user’s workflow.

Once the environment initializes, the desktop interface streams to the user’s device — whether a corporate laptop, smartphone, or thin client — using a secure display protocol. All computational processing, data storage, and application execution occur on the remote server, meaning the endpoint device simply functions as a display and input terminal. The DaaS provider manages the underlying cloud infrastructure, handling back-end tasks such as resource provisioning, system upgrades, data backups, and infrastructure maintenance. This allows IT administrators to deploy virtual desktops instantly without configuring physical hardware.