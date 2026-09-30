What Is an Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP)?

An endpoint is any remote computing device that connects to and communicates directly with a corporate network.

In modern enterprise environments, the attack surface has expanded significantly due to the proliferation of remote work, bring your own device (BYOD) policies, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Common endpoint devices include traditional user hardware such as workstations, desktops, laptops, and smartphones. Beyond user-facing devices, endpoints also encompass enterprise infrastructure elements like servers, virtual machines, and specialized IoT devices, including smart cameras, medical sensors, and industrial trackers.

Because these devices interact directly with external users and untrusted internet environments, endpoints are frequently the initial target for cyberattacks. Threat actors utilize phishing campaigns, malicious downloads, and exploit kits to target vulnerabilities in outdated endpoint software. Once a single endpoint is compromised, attackers can use that device as an entry point to move laterally across the network, escalate user privileges, or exfiltrate sensitive corporate data. The growing volume and variety of endpoints mean that traditional perimeter-based security is no longer sufficient, making an endpoint protection platform a mandatory foundation for enterprise security.