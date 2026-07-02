What Are Frontier LLMs

Frontier large language models (LLMs) are leading-edge, highly advanced, currently available general-purpose AI systems. These models often push the boundaries of what AI systems can do in terms of reasoning, coding, multimodal understanding, and general problem-solving.

They are trained on massive datasets using vast computational resources, and they are distinguished from general LLMs by their scale, breadth, and ability to reason across domains without task-specific retraining. Where general LLMs handle specific, well-defined tasks, frontier LLMs process multiple data types, solve multistep problems, and adapt to novel inputs they were never explicitly trained on.

In enterprise environments, frontier LLMs are significant because they enable highly advanced automation and analytical work that previously required large specialist teams. However, these highly capable AI models also present cyber risks when malicious threat actors use these models to accelerate vulnerability discovery, perform reconnaissance, develop exploits, and automate sophisticated attacks. The practical concern is the significant compression of time between discovery and exploitation.

Because of the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI systems, the frontier label is relative, and often short-lived. The models that qualify as frontier LLMs today will likely be considered baseline systems within a few weeks or months.