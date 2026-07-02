What Are Frontier LLMs

All frontier LLMs are large language models, but not all LLMs are frontier models. Frontier refers specifically to the most capable, general-purpose systems available at a given time. Standard LLMs may be smaller, older, or fine-tuned for a narrow domain rather than trained to reason broadly across tasks and data types.
Frontier large language models (LLMs) are leading-edge, highly advanced, currently available general-purpose AI systems. These models often push the boundaries of what AI systems can do in terms of reasoning, coding, multimodal understanding, and general problem-solving.
They are trained on massive datasets using vast computational resources, and they are distinguished from general LLMs by their scale, breadth, and ability to reason across domains without task-specific retraining. Where general LLMs handle specific, well-defined tasks, frontier LLMs process multiple data types, solve multistep problems, and adapt to novel inputs they were never explicitly trained on.
In enterprise environments, frontier LLMs are significant because they enable highly advanced automation and analytical work that previously required large specialist teams. However, these highly capable AI models also present cyber risks when malicious threat actors use these models to accelerate vulnerability discovery, perform reconnaissance, develop exploits, and automate sophisticated attacks. The practical concern is the significant compression of time between discovery and exploitation.
Because of the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI systems, the frontier label is relative, and often short-lived. The models that qualify as frontier LLMs today will likely be considered baseline systems within a few weeks or months.
The current landscape: Leading frontier models in 2026
The rapidly evolving AI landscape is dominated by a small number of flagship models from providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Mistral, and others that set the benchmark for frontier capabilities. These systems compete not only on raw benchmark scores, but also on reasoning depth, coding ability, multimodal understanding, long-context performance, tool use, agentic reliability, safety controls, cost, and deployment flexibility.
Prominent frontier LLMs in July 2026 include the following:
Category
Frontier LLMs
Why they matter
Closed-weight frontier LLMs
OpenAI GPT-5.6 (Sol, Terra, Luna)/GPT-5.5
Anthropic Claude Mythos 5/Fable 5
Google Gemini 3.1 Pro
xAI Grok 4.5
These models are mostly associated with top-end general reasoning, coding, long-context work, automation, and agentic workflows.
Open-weight frontier LLMs
DeepSeek-V4 Pro
Qwen 3.x family
Meta Llama 4 family
Mistral Large 3
These models provide similar capabilities to the closed-weight models. However, they also offer organizations more deployment control, self-hosting options, customizations, and cost management.
Specialized frontier-class models
Anthropic Claude Mythos 5 for cyber defense
OpenAI Codex and xAI Grok 4.5 for coding and agentic work
Google Gemini for multimodal workflows
These models are used as engines for advanced agents, security workflows, software engineering and research, among others.
Because of the rapidly developing and changing landscape of frontier LLMs, the examples listed above should be considered to reflect their capabilities as of July 2026, and might have evolved significantly since then.
How do frontier LLMs work?
Frontier LLMs are built on transformer-based neural network architectures that process large volumes of unstructured data to learn statistical patterns across language, logic, and visual content. During pretraining, models ingest datasets containing text, code, images, audio, and other data. Through mathematical optimization, the system learns relational connections across these inputs without explicit human instruction for each task.
When a user submits a query, the model breaks the input into tokens and analyzes context using its learned parameters. Frontier LLMs handle large context windows that can hold user prompts, retrieved documents, memory entries, and tool results in a single working session. They can recognize when to call an external tool, such as a web search or a database query, and incorporate that result into a coherent response. They can also adapt their approach to completing a task by iteratively modifying the steps from the outcomes of previous actions. This gives frontier models the ability to act as highly intelligent agents that execute multistep reasoning tasks rather than simply answering isolated questions.
An example of how a frontier LLM works
Step 1: They turn inputs into tokens
The model does not directly “read” words like humans do. It breaks text into smaller units called tokens. Tokens are pieces of words, whole words, punctuation, code fragments, or symbols. The prompt, previous conversation, uploaded context, and system instructions are all converted into tokens. For example, an input like “Protect my API from abuse” may be broken into token-like pieces such as “Protect,” “my,” “API,” “from,” “abuse”. The model then works on the token sequence.
Step 2: They use a transformer architecture and utilize massive datasets from pre-training and post-training phases
Most modern LLMs, including frontier LLMs, use a transformer architecture that lets the model weigh different parts of a prompt to decide which words, instructions, facts, or examples are most relevant to the next part of the answer. The massive training datasets (from where the word “large” comes into “large language models” nomenclature) enables the models to predict facts, code structure, mathematical patterns, reasoning traces, and the relationship between concepts. This is what gives the models the autonomous ability to act like intelligent agents that pursue a task relentlessly and modify their approach at machine speed.
Step 3: They use more reasoning (inference) at response time
Unlike regular searches, LLMs don’t retrieve an answer from a predetermined database. They generate their responses one token at a time. What sets frontier LLMs apart from regular LLMs is the additional inference or reasoning these models perform to generate the tokens. They take user input and long context windows as well as learn iteratively from everything generated until that point, and extend the reasoning further with web searches, running code, calling APIs, etc. This results in autonomous and emergent capabilities that were not explicitly programmed into the system originally.
Capabilities and use cases of frontier LLMs
1. Advanced reasoning and problem solving
One of the defining capabilities of frontier LLMs is their ability to handle complex, multistep reasoning tasks. These models can break down ambiguous questions, compare alternatives, identify trade-offs, generate hypotheses, and explain their conclusions in natural language.
This makes them useful for:
Business analysis
Strategic planning
Technical troubleshooting
Scenario planning
Root-cause analysis
Policy interpretation
Decision support
For example, a team could ask a frontier LLM to compare different market-entry strategies, identify operational risks, summarize pros and cons, and produce an executive-ready recommendation.
2. Software development and code assistance
Frontier LLMs are especially powerful in software engineering. They can generate code, explain unfamiliar codebases, create tests, identify bugs, refactor applications, document APIs, and assist with migration projects.
Common use cases include:
Code generation
Test creation
Code review
Debugging
Application modernization
API documentation
Infrastructure-as-code assistance
Secure coding guidance
This is one of the clearest areas where frontier LLMs differ from standard LLMs. Instead of only suggesting code snippets, modern frontier models can work across larger codebases, use development tools, reason through dependencies, and help complete multistep engineering tasks. Anthropic, for example, describes Claude Sonnet 5 as able to make plans, use browsers and terminals, and run more autonomously for agentic coding workflows.
3. Long-context document and knowledge analysis
Frontier LLMs can process and reason over much larger context windows than earlier models. This allows them to analyze long documents, large collections of files, transcripts, contracts, reports, research papers, code repositories, or enterprise knowledge bases.
This enables use cases such as:
Summarizing lengthy reports
Comparing contracts or policies
Extracting obligations from legal documents
Analyzing customer feedback
Reviewing RFPs and proposals
Synthesizing research across many sources
Answering questions over internal documentation
This capability is particularly important in enterprise environments, because much of the organization’s knowledge can often be scattered across documents, emails, tickets, PDFs, slide decks, spreadsheets, and collaboration tools. A frontier LLM can help turn that scattered information into usable answers and analysis.
4. Multimodal understanding
Many frontier LLMs can understand and reason across text, images, screenshots, charts, audio, video, PDFs, and code. Google describes Gemini 3.1 Pro as a natively multimodal reasoning model that can work with text, audio, images, video, and entire code repositories.
Multimodal capabilities support use cases such as:
Interpreting charts and dashboards
Analyzing screenshots
Reviewing design mockups
Extracting information from scanned documents
Summarizing meeting recordings
Understanding diagrams
Assisting with visual quality assurance
Explaining technical architecture diagrams
5. Tool use and agentic workflows
A major shift in frontier LLMs is their ability to use tools. They can seamlessly connect to external systems such as search engines, databases, code interpreters, browsers, calendars, CRM systems, ticketing platforms, security tools, and enterprise applications.
This enables agentic workflows, where the model can plan a task, call tools, inspect results, revise its plan, and continue working toward an outcome.
Examples include:
Researching a topic and producing a sourced report
Creating a spreadsheet from raw data
Opening a ticket based on a detected issue
Generating and testing code
Searching internal documentation to answer a support question
Updating a CRM record
Triaging alerts
Drafting a response based on customer history
6. Research and data analysis
Frontier LLMs are increasingly useful as research and analysis assistants. They can help gather information, summarize sources, compare findings, generate hypotheses, write queries, analyze tables, explain statistical results, and create first-draft reports.
Use cases include:
Market research
Competitive analysis
Financial analysis
Scientific literature review
Customer research
Survey analysis
Product feedback synthesis
Data interpretation
Report generation
OpenAI describes GPT-5.5 as built for complex tasks such as coding, research, and data analysis, with improved performance on scientific and bioinformatics data-analysis benchmarks.
7. Customer experience and support
Frontier LLMs can improve customer-facing and employee-facing support experiences by understanding natural-language questions, retrieving relevant information, summarizing case history, and drafting accurate responses.
Use cases include:
Intelligent chat support
Support ticket summarization
Call center assistance
Knowledge base search
Case routing
Response drafting
Customer sentiment analysis
Escalation recommendations
The main advantage over traditional chatbots is flexibility. Traditional bots often require rigid flows and scripted intents. Frontier LLMs can handle more ambiguous questions, messy language, and context-specific follow-ups.
8. Content creation and communication
Frontier LLMs are also strong at language-heavy tasks, including writing, editing, translation, personalization, and format conversion.
Use cases include:
Executive communications
Sales emails
Product messaging
Training content
Documentation
Localization
Social posts
Webinar scripts
Internal announcements
Policy summaries
Compared with earlier LLMs, frontier LLMs tend to be better at preserving tone, following detailed instructions, adapting to audience context, and producing more polished long-form outputs.
9. Business process automation
When combined with tools, APIs, retrieval systems, and workflow platforms, frontier LLMs can help automate business processes that previously required manual coordination across systems.
Examples include:
Onboarding workflows
Procurement intake
Contract review
Expense-policy Q&A
HR support
Sales enablement
Compliance documentation
Internal reporting
Operations troubleshooting
The key shift is from single-task automation to workflow assistance. Instead of automating one narrow step, a frontier LLM can help coordinate multiple steps across information sources and applications.
The role of frontier LLMs in cyber risk, cybersecurity, and IT operations
Frontier LLMs can assist security and IT teams by analyzing alerts, summarizing incidents, explaining vulnerabilities, writing detection logic, reviewing configurations, and helping teams respond faster.
Potential use cases include:
Security alert triage
Incident summarization
Phishing analysis
Vulnerability discovery and explanation
Secure code review
Log analysis
Detection-rule drafting
Policy generation
Threat intelligence summarization
IT helpdesk automation
This is one of the highest-impact areas, but also one of the riskiest. The advanced autonomous and agentic capabilities of frontier LLMs enable malicious threat actors and adversaries to orchestrate cyberattacks at machine speed. These models can help:
Conduct highly sophisticated reconnaissance of a victim’s digital environment
Find exposed attack surfaces and systems
Rapidly uncover hidden or latent vulnerabilities
Identify the trigger thresholds of security systems already in place
Chain low-severity exploits and automate attacks at machine speed
One of the most challenging aspects is that the frontier LLM models are not a novel zero-day vulnerability by themselves and do not leave a signature for security systems to block. Instead, they act as a reasoning layer that can utilize scripts, scanners, tools, headless browsers, bots, or agents to orchestrate and accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks.
For example, in early 2026, Anthropic found that an unreleased frontier model, Claude Mythos Preview, could identify thousands of critical zero-day vulnerabilities. These flaws affected widely used operating systems, web browsers, the Linux kernel, OpenBSD, and the FFmpeg multimedia framework. On April 7, 2026, the company announced Project Glasswing. This defensive coalition includes cybersecurity companies like Akamai, and public and private enterprises across healthcare, utilities, communications, and hardware, alongside various government agencies. As of May 2026, more than 10,000 vulnerabilities had been discovered using the frontier-class LLM capabilities.
Similarly, OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) is a program for verified cybersecurity defenders (including Akamai) to use its most advanced frontier LLM (GPT-5.x family) for vulnerability discovery in a secure and controlled environment. The company has included TAC into its broader Daybreak cybersecurity initiative, which brings together frontier cyber models, Codex Security, trusted workflows, and ecosystem partnerships to help defenders find, validate, and fix vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.
Other risks, challenges, and limitations of frontier LLMs
Deploying frontier LLMs introduces operational, security, and ethical challenges that organizations need to manage deliberately.
1. Inaccurate or fabricated outputs
Frontier LLMs can produce responses that sound confident but are incomplete, outdated, misleading, or false. This is often called hallucination or confabulation. The risk is especially high when users rely on the model for facts, legal interpretation, financial analysis, security guidance, medical information, or other high-stakes decisions.
The problem is not only that the model may be wrong. The bigger problem is that the output may be fluent, polished, and persuasive enough to look correct.
Examples include:
Fabricated citations
Incorrect summaries
Flawed legal or policy interpretations
Wrong technical recommendations
Inaccurate security guidance
Misleading analysis of business data
Outdated information presented as current
This is why frontier LLM outputs should be validated before they are used in important decisions. The more consequential the use case, the more important it is to require source grounding, review, testing, and human accountability.
2. Sensitive data exposure
Frontier LLMs can be used to summarize documents, analyze tickets, review code, and answer questions over enterprise data. This creates the risk that confidential information, personal data, intellectual property, credentials, customer records, legal material, or regulated information may be exposed to the wrong user, model provider, plug-in, agent, log, or downstream application.
OWASP includes sensitive information disclosure as one of the major risks for LLM applications, noting that failure to protect sensitive information in LLM outputs can create legal, competitive, and security consequences.
3. Prompt injection
Prompt injection occurs when a user, document, website, image, or other input manipulates the model into ignoring instructions, revealing information, producing unsafe content, or taking unintended actions. OWASP describes prompt injection as a vulnerability where crafted inputs can alter model behavior and potentially lead to unauthorized access, data disclosure, harmful content, or manipulation of decisions.
There are two broad forms:
Direct prompt injection: A user intentionally gives the model malicious instructions.
Indirect prompt injection: Malicious instructions are hidden inside external content the model processes, such as a web page, email, PDF, image, ticket, or document.
Indirect prompt injection is especially important for frontier LLMs because these models are increasingly connected to tools, browsers, enterprise data, and workflows. A model that only chats has limited blast radius. A model that reads email, accesses files, calls APIs, or updates systems has a much larger one.
4. Excessive agency and unsafe tool use
Frontier LLMs are increasingly used as agents that can plan tasks, call tools, execute code, browse websites, update records, send messages, open tickets, or interact with business systems. This creates a risk called excessive agency: giving an AI system too much permission to act without appropriate limits.
OWASP’s 2025 LLM Top 10 includes excessive agency, improper output handling, unbounded consumption, supply chain risks, data and model poisoning, and prompt injection among the major risks for LLM and generative AI applications.
Examples include:
An AI agent sending an email without proper review
A model executing code generated from untrusted input
A support assistant changing a customer account incorrectly
An AI workflow deleting or modifying data based on a flawed instruction
A model calling an API that the user should not be able to access
An attacker manipulating an agent into performing unauthorized actions
5. Compliance, legal, and intellectual property risk
Frontier LLM use can create regulatory, contractual, and intellectual property concerns. These risks vary by jurisdiction, industry, data type, and deployment model.
Examples include:
Using personal data without a lawful basis
Violating customer confidentiality obligations
Exposing regulated data to unauthorized processors
Generating content that infringes copyright
Failing to preserve records or audit trails
Using AI in ways not disclosed to customers or employees
6. Availability, cost, and operational resilience
Frontier LLMs can be expensive to run, especially when they use long context windows, large numbers of tokens, tool calls, retrieval, reasoning modes, or agentic loops. Attackers or careless users may also trigger excessive resource consumption.
Risks include:
Unexpected API costs
Model denial of service
Latency spikes
Dependency on a single model provider
Rate-limit disruptions
Degraded performance during outages
Runaway agent loops
Excessive compute consumption
OWASP includes model denial of service and unbounded consumption among LLM application risks, highlighting that resource-heavy operations can cause service disruption and cost increases.
Why frontier LLM risks are different
NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework is designed to help organizations incorporate trustworthiness considerations into AI design, development, use, and evaluation. NIST also released a Generative AI Profile to help organizations identify risks unique to generative AI and align risk management actions with their goals and priorities.
How Akamai can help
Frontier LLMs are not a threat by themselves. The risk is how attackers may use frontier models to accelerate vulnerability discovery, perform reconnaissance, develop exploits, and automate sophisticated attacks. The practical concern for security teams is the compression of time between discovery and exploitation.
Akamai helps organizations reduce exposure, protect applications and APIs, stop automated abuse, and contain what gets through. This includes edge protections and virtual patching, API discovery and testing, bot and agent controls, AI application guardrails, DDoS protection, and microsegmentation to limit lateral movement.
Secure your network from lateral movement. Start with the assumption that exposed gaps and hidden vulnerabilities will be discovered by frontier LLMs quickly. The first step is to limit the blast radius of such exposure. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps prevent a single compromise from spreading across your environment and protects your business-critical systems.
Protect applications at the edge. Use adaptive edge protections, virtual patching, and AI-powered detections offered by Akamai App & API Protector to reduce exposure while your internal security teams investigate and remediate vulnerabilities.
Discover and secure API risk. Akamai API Security helps enterprise security teams discover API and AI attack surface, assess posture, test APIs before deployment in production environment, detect reconnaissance, and prevent malicious exploitation proactively.
Stop bots, agents, and automated abuse. Akamai’s bot and agent control solution helps enterprise security teams identify and manage requests from legitimate users, legitimate and rogue bots, scripts, headless browsers, and AI-driven agents to limit abuse.
Apply guardrails to enterprise AI applications and interactions. Akamai Firewall for AI and Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) help in inspecting AI application interactions to prevent prompt injection, policy violations, sensitive data exposure, and unsafe behavior from enterprise AI models.
Secure underlying critical infrastructure from AI-powered DDoS attacks. Akamai Prolexic and Akamai DNS Posture Management help protect internet-facing network and DNS infrastructure supporting your business-critical applications and AI workloads from faster, adaptive, and sophisticated AI-powered DDoS attacks.
Frequently Asked Questions
The term refers to models operating at the leading edge of AI research and capability. It is a relative designation. The systems that qualify as frontier today will likely be standard technology within a few years as newer, more capable models are released.
They can be deployed safely, but they require deliberate governance and security controls. Organizations need to filter inputs for prompt injections, monitor outputs for sensitive data exposure, and establish clear policies on which data can enter a frontier model’s context window.
A frontier LLM can access information provided to it through prompts, uploaded files, connected applications, retrieval systems, or integrated tools. Threat actors can use the multimodal reasoning and agentic workflow capabilities of these models to identify hidden vulnerabilities, orchestrate sophisticated attacks at machine speed, and expose sensitive or private data.
Organizations need strong access controls, data loss prevention, permissions enforcement, logging, retention policies, and monitoring to ensure sensitive data is not exposed to unauthorized users or systems.
No security provider should claim to block a named frontier model directly. These models usually act as a reasoning layer. The traffic that organizations see typically comes from scripts, scanners, tools, headless browsers, bots, or agents. Akamai helps detect and mitigate the behaviors those tools create.
No. Enterprises do not need immediate access to exclusive frontier LLM–focused programs to build a successful AI security posture. While these models continue to evolve rapidly and enable agentic capabilities, focusing on the following will maximize ROI for CISOs and enterprise security teams:
Expand engineering triage capacity. Dedicate resources specifically to handle the expected wave of vulnerability findings.
Accelerate patching cadence. Establish faster deployment cycles to keep pace with the speed at which frontier LLMs can uncover vulnerabilities.
Uplift the cyber roadmap. Fast-track key roadmap items into immediate priorities by focusing on robust perimeter security (WAF, API security, DDoS, etc.) and microsegmentation to limit the blast radius even if there is an inevitable breach.
Why customers choose Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.