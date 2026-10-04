What Is a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)?

A cloud access security broker is critical because the rapid migration to cloud infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) platforms has dismantled the traditional corporate security perimeter. Without a CASB, organizations lack central visibility and administrative control over sensitive corporate data flowing across third-party cloud environments and unmanaged personal devices.

Modern hybrid work practices rely on off-network connectivity, public internet access, and bring your own device (BYOD) policies. This shift introduces significant operational vulnerabilities, as employees frequently adopt unsanctioned SaaS applications — a phenomenon known as shadow IT — to streamline daily tasks. When sensitive intellectual property or personally identifiable information is uploaded to unvetted cloud platforms, security teams face severe blind spots, increasing the likelihood of data breaches, accidental exfiltration, and regulatory noncompliance.

Furthermore, traditional on-premises security controls, such as legacy network firewalls and local web proxies, cannot inspect direct-to-cloud traffic or evaluate SaaS application context. A CASB addresses these visibility gaps by enforcing granular security policy enforcement points directly at the cloud boundary. It monitors data in motion and data at rest, applies automated malware threat prevention, prevents unauthorized access from unmanaged endpoints, and ensures continuous regulatory compliance with global frameworks like GDPR, LGPD, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.