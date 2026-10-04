What Is a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)?

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is an enterprise security policy enforcement point situated between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to combine and interject organizational security policies as cloud-based resources are accessed. CASBs consolidate multiple types of security policy enforcement — such as authentication, single sign-on, authorization, credential mapping, device profiling, data loss prevention, encryption, tokenization, and threat detection — across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments.
As organizations accelerate cloudification and embrace remote or hybrid work environments, critical enterprise data moves beyond the traditional physical network perimeter. This decentralization exposes corporate networks to shadow IT, unmanaged devices, unauthorized access, and sophisticated cyberthreats like ransomware. A CASB provides security teams with deep visibility, threat protection, data security, and compliance monitoring across both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud applications. By enforcing unified governance across distributed multicloud architectures, a CASB allows enterprises to maintain robust data protection without compromising employee agility or cloud adoption.