What Is Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)?

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is an enterprise desktop virtualization technology that hosts user desktop environments on centralized servers within a data center or cloud computing environment. Instead of executing the operating system, applications, and user profiles locally on a physical PC, VDI runs these workloads inside virtual machines (VMs) on a host server, delivering the display output to an endpoint over a secure network protocol.

VDI enables organizations to decouple computing workloads from physical hardware, granting remote workers secure remote access to corporate digital workspaces from thin clients, laptops, or personal devices. By centralizing storage and processing power, IT departments can streamline patch management, enforce regulatory compliance mandates such as GDPR and HIPAA, and optimize hardware deployment costs across hybrid work environments.