Web filtering is a security control that screens and restricts access to incoming and outgoing web traffic, domain requests, and web content based on predefined security and organizational policies. It works by inspecting web requests against threat intelligence databases, content categories, domain reputations, and page attributes to block malicious websites, enforce acceptable use, and prevent data leakage. Organizations deploy web filtering as a critical layer of defense to shield users from phishing, malware, ransomware, and other web-borne threats while ensuring regulatory compliance and bandwidth optimization.

Web access represents one of the most critical exposure vectors for modern enterprises. As hybrid work forces employees to interact with web applications across distributed networks, cybercriminals increasingly rely on malicious domains, compromised websites, and browser-based exploits to bypass traditional perimeter defenses. Web filtering technology mitigates these risks by governing web interactions at the domain, URL, and content levels, ensuring that security policies apply consistently regardless of user location.