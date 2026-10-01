What Is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)?

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) is a cybersecurity solution that continuously monitors end-user devices to detect and automatically respond to advanced cyberthreats like ransomware and file-less malware.
As cyberattacks increasingly bypass traditional antivirus tools, security teams require deeper visibility into devices operating at the edge of the corporate network. Endpoint detection and response provides this visibility by gathering system telemetry, applying behavioral analysis, and executing automated remediation to contain security incidents before they spread. By providing detailed forensic data, these solutions enable security teams to investigate root causes and secure the organization against future advanced threat detection scenarios.