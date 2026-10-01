What Is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)?

Endpoint detection and response works by deploying software agents on endpoint devices to gather system telemetry, which is then analyzed in real time to identify and contain malicious activity.

The endpoint detection and response system continuously monitors network connections, process executions, and file modifications across laptops, desktops, servers, and mobile devices. This continuous data collection fuels advanced analytics and machine learning engines that look for deviations from normal behavior or specific indicators of compromise (IoCs). For example, if a legitimate administrative tool suddenly attempts to alter core registry files and communicate with an unknown external server, the system flags this as suspicious behavior.

When a threat is verified, the platform triggers an automated response. This can include isolating the device from the network, quarantining malicious files, or killing a rogue process to stop the attack in its tracks. Security analysts operating within the security operations center (SOC) receive detailed context about the alert. This rich forensic data allows them to investigate the root cause, track potential lateral movement across the network, and finalize remediation efforts to restore the device to a secure state.