What Is Password Reuse?

Password reuse is a security anti-pattern in which an individual uses identical or slightly modified login credentials across multiple distinct applications, websites, or enterprise services. This practice creates a single point of failure where a credential compromise on one third-party service exposes every other account sharing those same credentials to automated exploitation.

In both consumer and enterprise environments, password reuse significantly expands the attack surface. When threat actors acquire stolen credentials from a data breach on a low-security website, they immediately attempt to use those same credential pairs to breach high-value targets, including enterprise portals, corporate email systems, and financial platforms.